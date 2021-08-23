TS EAMCET Result 2021 Date And Time: TSCHE To Declare Result On Aug 25, Check Steps Here

TS EAMCET Result 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has confirmed the date of result declaration for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test popularly known as TS EAMCET 2021. As per the latest information, TS EAMCET result 2021 will be announced on August 25. Read on for more details on its counselling process, dates and steps to download results.

TS EAMCET 2021 Result

JNUT Hyderabad had conducted the TS EAMCET 2021 for Engineering stream on August 4, 5 and 6, and on August 9 and 10 for Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) candidates. Students who have appeared for the state engineering entrance test conducted by JNTUH will be able to check their results on August 25 online. The TS EAMCET 2021 result will be available on the official website- tsche.ac.in. The first phase counselling process will begin on August 30. Candidates will be able to pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9.

TS EAMCET 2021 counselling dates

The document verification process for those candidates who have booked a slot will begin from September 4 to September 11. Students who wish to carry out the verification process online can opt for the online process by visiting the TS EAMCET official website. Those candidates who have already fulfilled the criteria of the verification process will be eligible for seat allotments. Provisional seat allotments will start on September 15. Those students who will be granted a seat are required to pay a tuition fee and self-report on TS EAMCET official website between September 15 and 20. Meanwhile, the final phase will be declared sometime soon, informed the TS EAMCET 2021 admission convenor, Navin Mittal.

How to download TS EAMCET result 2021