TS EAMCET Result 2021 Declared, See Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecards

TS EAMCET Result 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Wednesday declaredd the TS EAMCET result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agricultur, and Medical Common Entrance Test can now check their results online. The TS EAMCET 2021 result has been uploaded on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

How to download TS EAMCET result 2021

Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in Go to the TS EAMCET 2021 tab Click on the result link Key in the login credentials amd submit Your TS EAMCET 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check TS EAMCET Result 2021

TS EAMCET 2021 Result

JNTU- Hyderabad had organised the TS EAMCET 2021 for Engineering stream on August 4, 5 and 6, and on August 9 and 10 for Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) candidates. Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu released the EAMCET result at 11 am on August 25. The qualifying marks for TS EAMCET 2021 for open category (OC) students is 45 per cent and 40 per cent for other categories. Qualified candidates are eligible to proceed for the counselling process.

TS EAMCET 2021 counselling dates

The TS EAMCET first phase counselling process will begin on August 30. Candidates will be able to pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9. The document verification process for those candidates who have booked a slot will begin from September 4 to September 11. Students who wish to carry out the verification process online can opt for the online procedure by visiting the TS EAMCET official website.

Candidates who have fulfilled the criteria of the verification process will be eligible for EAMCET seat allotments. Provisional seat allotments will start on September 15. The students who will be granted a seat are required to pay a tuition fee and self-report on TS EAMCET official website between September 15 and 20. Meanwhile, the final phase will be declared sometime soon, informed the TS EAMCET 2021 admission convenor, Navin Mittal.