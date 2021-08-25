TS EAMCET Result 2021 To Be Declared Shortly, See Counselling Schedule Here

TS EAMCET Result 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) will on Wednesday declare the TS EAMCET result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test will be able to check their results shortly. The TS EAMCET 2021 result will be available on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2021 Result

JNTU- Hyderabad had conducted the TS EAMCET 2021 for Engineering stream on August 4, 5 and 6, and on August 9 and 10 for Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) candidates. As per the latest notification, students who took the exam for the state engineering entrance test conducted by JNTUH will be able to check their results on August 25 online. Follow the steps given below to download the TS EAMCET Result 2021.

How to download TS EAMCET result 2021

Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in Go to the TS EAMCET 2021 tab Click on the result link Key in the login credentials amd submit Your TS EAMCET 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

TS EAMCET 2021 counselling dates

The TS EAMCET first phase counselling process will begin on August 30. Candidates will be able to pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9. The document verification process for those candidates who have booked a slot will begin from September 4 to September 11. Students who wish to carry out the verification process online can opt for the online process by visiting the TS EAMCET official website.

Candidates who have already fulfilled the criteria of the verification process will be eligible for EAMCET seat allotments. Provisional seat allotments will start on September 15. The students who will be granted a seat are required to pay a tuition fee and self-report on TS EAMCET official website between September 15 and 20. Meanwhile, the final phase will be declared sometime soon, informed the TS EAMCET 2021 admission convenor, Navin Mittal.