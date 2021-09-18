TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021: Provisional List To Be Released Today; Check Details

The Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET Seat Allotment list, is expected to be published today, on September 18. It must be noted that TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021 is not a final list but a provisional one; hence candidates can make required corrections wherever necessary. For more information on the TS EAMCET Provisional seat allotment, candidates can read this article or can visit the official website of the TS EAMCET.

Post the release of the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021 list, candidates will be required to pay tuition fees and submit self-reports via the official website. The last date to pay fees is September 23, and all the information and direct links related to the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021 will be available once this website once list is released. Candidates can also use the direct link given to visit the official website - TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021.

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021: Here's how to check

To check the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021, candidates are required to open the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education or tseamcet.nic.in.

Alternatively, use the link given here - TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021.

Once on the homepage, enter the credentials such as application number, ROC form number, hall ticket number, and DOB to log in.

Now, check and download TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021.

Correct information by following the required steps.

Once done, freeze the option.

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021: More details

Following the above-mentioned steps, candidates can download their provisional TS-EAMCET seat allotment letter. If a candidate is not satisfied, he or she can make the desired changes. The candidate needs to prepare according to the schedule. However, the dates for the round 2 counselling have not been announced by the council, and a spot round is also expected to be conducted after the completion of phase 2 counselling.

Image: Shutterstock