TS ECET Application Form Date Extended Till May 24; Here's How Aspirants Can Apply

The online registration date for TS ECET 2021 have been extended till May 24th, 2021. The candidates who want to pursue engineering diploma and B. Sc Degree courses can still apply for the courses by logging on to the official website of TS ECET. Earlier, the last date to fill out applications for the same were May 17th, 2021

TS ECET 2021 registration began- March 22

Last date to apply - May 24th, 2021

How to fill the TS ECET application form?

Step 1: Interested candidates can go to the official website of TS ECET ecet.tsche.ac.in or click here for direct link.

Step 2: Next, the candidates must click on the application window to begin the registration process.

Step 3: In the next step, the candidates must enter their credentials which means that they shall be filling in their details like their names and contact details.

Step 4: Once the candidate is registered, they can login and fill the application form for the courses they are interested in under the TS ECET.

Step 5: Next, the candidate needs to pay the TS ECET application form fee.

Step 6: In the final step, the candidate must check and verify the details they have filled in the form. Once they have proof read the application form and have filled in all the required details, they can click on the “Submit” icon to process their application form.

If a candidate wants, they may take a print out of the application form to save it for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should hold a Diploma in Engineering and Technology / Pharmacy from the State Board of Technical Education of Telangana / Andhra Pradesh or any other Diploma recognized by the Government of Telangana / Andhra Pradesh as equivalent thereto for admission into the relevant B.E. / B. Tech./ B. Pharmacy Courses corresponding to the Diploma as given in the Instruction Booklet.

OR

They should have passed the 3-year B.Sc.

Degree examination with Mathematics as one of the subjects in the group combination from a recognized University in the Telangana / Andhra Pradesh State or its equivalent for entry into relevant courses as given in the Instruction Booklet.

