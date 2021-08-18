TS ECET Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards On Website

Quick links:
TS ECET result 2021: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2021 result) has been released on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Registered candidates who took the exam can check their scorecards on the official website. The official website is ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also follow the steps mentioned below to check the Telangana CET Result 2021.
The registered candidates took the exam on August 3, 2021. The exam was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State council of higher education. Candidates who will find their name on the list will be eligible to take admission in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses.
The TS ECET result includes subject-wise and aggregate marks obtained by the student. Based on these aggregate marks, the State Board of Technical Education and Training will prepare the rank lists of TS ECET. The shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for counselling and seat allotment. The counselling dates have not been announced yet. The TS ECET 2021 examinations were conducted for admissions to the B.Sc Mathematics, Degree programme, and Diploma programmes offered by the colleges. The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2021 results include details like the name and roll number along with the marks secured and the qualifying status of the students.