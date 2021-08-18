TS ECET Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards On Website

TS ECET result 2021: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2021 result) has been released on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Registered candidates who took the exam can check their scorecards on the official website. The official website is ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also follow the steps mentioned below to check the Telangana CET Result 2021.

The registered candidates took the exam on August 3, 2021. The exam was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State council of higher education. Candidates who will find their name on the list will be eligible to take admission in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses.

TS ECET Result 2021: Important Dates

The results have been declared on August 18, 2021

The exam was conducted on August 3, 2021

Telangana CET Result download: Steps to check

Registered candidates should visit the official website which is ecet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, the candidate should click on the ‘download rank card’ option under the application tab

OR here is the direct link to check scorecards

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to log in using the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Results will appear on the screen, take a screenshot or download the same

Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference

The TS ECET result includes subject-wise and aggregate marks obtained by the student. Based on these aggregate marks, the State Board of Technical Education and Training will prepare the rank lists of TS ECET. The shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for counselling and seat allotment. The counselling dates have not been announced yet. The TS ECET 2021 examinations were conducted for admissions to the B.Sc Mathematics, Degree programme, and Diploma programmes offered by the colleges. The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2021 results include details like the name and roll number along with the marks secured and the qualifying status of the students.