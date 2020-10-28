TS EDCET 2020 Result Download Made Available At Edcet.tsche.ac.in, Here Is How To Download

The Osmania University, Hyderabad, recently released the TS EDCET 2020 result. The TS EDCET 2020 result was declared on the official website of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test at edcet.tsche.ac.in. Those candidates who have appeared for the TS EDCET 2020 can now go to the website mentioned to do the process of checking and downloading TS EDCET 2020 result.

The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test 2020 was held on October 1, 2020, and October 3, 2020. The candidates were since then eagerly waiting for their EDCET results 2020. It was earlier notified on the website that the TS EDCET results 2020 will be declared today i.e. on October 28, 2020. For all the people who are curious to know about the TS EDCET 2020 result, here is everything you need to know about it.

TS EDCET 2020 result

A Common Entrance Test, designated as Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2020, TS EDCET 2020 was conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad. It was conducted on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The common entrance test is done for admission too B.Ed. courses in the colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2020-2021. The TS EDCET 2020 was held in two sessions of morning and afternoon. The official notice on the website of TS EDCET 2020 mentions that the primary answer key was released on October 8, 2020.

Several candidates have been wondering about how to do the TS EDCET result download. To access the TS EDCET 2020 result, one just needs to fill in their TS EDCET 2020 hall ticket no. and date of birth. Here is a step by step guide on how to do TS EDCET result download from the official website.

How to download EDCET results 2020

Go to the official website of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for a link that reads as, “Download Rank Card” and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your TS EDCET 2020 hall ticket no. and Date of birth correctly.

Cross-check the details once and click on view rank card.

Your EDCET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the TS EDCET 2020 result and take a printout of it for future use.

See direct link to download the TSEDCET 2020 result HERE

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for all the latest updates and news related to the Manabadi results and EDCET results 2020.

