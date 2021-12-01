Last Updated:

TS EDCET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Today, Check Key Dates Here

TS EDCET Counselling registration is scheduled to begin on December 1, 2021. Interested candidates can check the eligibility details & steps to apply here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
TS EDCET

Image: Shutterstock


Telangana State Council of Higher Education has started the registration for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EDCET Counselling 2021.  As per the notification, the registration process for TS EDCET is scheduled to begin on December 1, 2021. Candidates will have to visit the official website - edcetadm.tsche.ac.in to get themselves registered. To be noted that the  TS EDCET Counselling 2021 aims to provide admissions to B.Ed two years regular courses. Candidates should make sure to apply by the deadline which is December 8, 2021. Candidates will have to follow the steps mentioned below to apply. Candidates can also check the important dates here.

EVENT DATE
The notification has been issued on  November 30, 2021

Online Registration, verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification should be done between

 December 1 and December 8, 2021

Physical verification of Special category certificates by slot booking will be done between

 December 9 and December 11, 2021

Display of List of Eligible candidates and call for corrections

 December 17, 2021

Exercising Web options- Phase I 

 December 18 to December 20, 2021

Edit of web options-Phase -I

 December 21, 2021

List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed on the website (Phase-I)

 December 24, 2021

Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of Original Certificates along with Tuition Fee payment challan.

 December 25 to December 28, 2021
Classwork will commence on December 30, 2021

TS EDCET Counselling 2021: Here's how to apply 

  • In order to apply for TS EDCET 2021, candidates should visit the official website of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test - edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.  
  • On the Homepage, candidates will have to click on the link that reads, 'Apply for online registration.
  • Candidates will have to create their own user login by entering all the required details
  • Candidates should fill the application form and upload the necessary documents/certificates, pay the requisite fee and click on submit.  

Official notification reads, "All candidates are informed to register online at http://edcetadm.tsche.ac.in from 01th December, 2021 to 08th December, 2021 and furnish all information in the online application form. All the entries should be correct and the candidate is solely responsible for any incorrect entry. All the candidates have to pay non-refundable Processing Fee Rs. 800.00 (Rupees: Eight Hundred only) and Rs. 500.00 (Rupees: Five Hundred only) in case of (SC/ST Candidates) towards Registration cum Verification process which has to be paid through online payment (Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Internet Banking) in favour of ‘Secretary, TSCHE’, Masabtank, Hyderabad.

READ | DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for junior research felllowship
READ | Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for Assistant Commandant post
READ | RPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 218 Asst Statistical Officer posts; check details
READ | Punjab CM Channi announces 10,800 recruitment in education department
READ | Telangana: 45 students, 1 teacher in residential school test positive for COVID-19
Tags: TS EDCET, Telangana State, TSCHE
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND