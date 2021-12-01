TS EDCET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Today, Check Key Dates Here

Quick links:
Telangana State Council of Higher Education has started the registration for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EDCET Counselling 2021. As per the notification, the registration process for TS EDCET is scheduled to begin on December 1, 2021. Candidates will have to visit the official website - edcetadm.tsche.ac.in to get themselves registered. To be noted that the TS EDCET Counselling 2021 aims to provide admissions to B.Ed two years regular courses. Candidates should make sure to apply by the deadline which is December 8, 2021. Candidates will have to follow the steps mentioned below to apply. Candidates can also check the important dates here.
|EVENT
|DATE
|The notification has been issued on
|November 30, 2021
|
Online Registration, verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification should be done between
|December 1 and December 8, 2021
|
Physical verification of Special category certificates by slot booking will be done between
|December 9 and December 11, 2021
|
Display of List of Eligible candidates and call for corrections
|December 17, 2021
|
Exercising Web options- Phase I
|December 18 to December 20, 2021
|
Edit of web options-Phase -I
|December 21, 2021
|
List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed on the website (Phase-I)
|December 24, 2021
|
Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of Original Certificates along with Tuition Fee payment challan.
|December 25 to December 28, 2021
|Classwork will commence on
|December 30, 2021
Official notification reads, "All candidates are informed to register online at http://edcetadm.tsche.ac.in from 01th December, 2021 to 08th December, 2021 and furnish all information in the online application form. All the entries should be correct and the candidate is solely responsible for any incorrect entry. All the candidates have to pay non-refundable Processing Fee Rs. 800.00 (Rupees: Eight Hundred only) and Rs. 500.00 (Rupees: Five Hundred only) in case of (SC/ST Candidates) towards Registration cum Verification process which has to be paid through online payment (Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Internet Banking) in favour of ‘Secretary, TSCHE’, Masabtank, Hyderabad.