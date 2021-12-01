TS EDCET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Today, Check Key Dates Here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has started the registration for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EDCET Counselling 2021. As per the notification, the registration process for TS EDCET is scheduled to begin on December 1, 2021. Candidates will have to visit the official website - edcetadm.tsche.ac.in to get themselves registered. To be noted that the TS EDCET Counselling 2021 aims to provide admissions to B.Ed two years regular courses. Candidates should make sure to apply by the deadline which is December 8, 2021. Candidates will have to follow the steps mentioned below to apply. Candidates can also check the important dates here.

EVENT DATE The notification has been issued on November 30, 2021 Online Registration, verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification should be done between December 1 and December 8, 2021 Physical verification of Special category certificates by slot booking will be done between December 9 and December 11, 2021 Display of List of Eligible candidates and call for corrections December 17, 2021 Exercising Web options- Phase I December 18 to December 20, 2021 Edit of web options-Phase -I December 21, 2021 List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed on the website (Phase-I) December 24, 2021 Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of Original Certificates along with Tuition Fee payment challan. December 25 to December 28, 2021 Classwork will commence on December 30, 2021

TS EDCET Counselling 2021: Here's how to apply

In order to apply for TS EDCET 2021, candidates should visit the official website of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test - edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

On the Homepage, candidates will have to click on the link that reads, 'Apply for online registration.

Candidates will have to create their own user login by entering all the required details

Candidates should fill the application form and upload the necessary documents/certificates, pay the requisite fee and click on submit.