TS ICET 1st Year Exam Schedule 2021: Exams To Begin From Oct 25; Check Details Here

TS ICET 1st year exam schedule 2021: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared the TS ICET 1st year exam schedule, the exam begins on Oct 25.

TS ICET 1st year exam schedule 2021

TS ICET 2021 Exam Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, also known as TSBIE, has declared the TS ICET 1st year exam schedule for 2021. All those candidates who are going to take part in the examination can download the TS ICET 1st year exam schedule 2021 by visiting the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS ICET 1st year exam will commence on October 25 and will end on November 2, 2021.

Earlier, the state board had promoted the 1st-year students to the 2nd year without taking any exams due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Telangana board had also announced that the 1st-year students will have to appear for the examination once the COVID situation is under control. The exam department had also mentioned that the exam schedule would be declared 15 days in advance so that the students get ample time to prepare for the exam.

TS ICET 1st year exam schedule 2021: Check the timetable below

Subject Date 
  • Part II: 2nd Language Paper I

 
  • October 25, 2021                                  

 
  • Part I: English Paper I

 
  • October 26, 2021

 
  • Part III: Mathematics Paper I A, Botany Paper I, Political Science Paper I

 
  • October 27, 2021

 
  • Mathematics Paper I B, Zoology Paper I, History Paper 

 
  • October 28, 2021

 
  • Physics Paper I, Economics Paper I

 
  • October 29, 2021

 
  • Chemistry Paper I, Commerce Paper I

 
  • October 30, 2021

 
  • Public Administration Paper I, Bridge Course Maths Paper I (For Bi.P.C Students)

 
  • November 1, 2021

 
  • Modern Language Paper I, Geography Paper I

 
  • November 2, 2021

TS ICET 2021 exam date: More details

As per the instruction issued by the board, this year, the examination will be based on the 70% old syllabus, and there will be no change in that and only those candidates will be allowed to sit in the exam centre who have received both the doses of COVID vaccine. As per media reports, the TS ICET Exam Schedule 2021 has been approved by the Education Minister too. This time, the exam will be held in a single shift under strict COVID supervision. The examination will begin from 9 am to 12 noon.

