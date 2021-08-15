TS ICET 2021 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
TS ICET 2021 Update: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test admit card Hall Ticket has been released on Sunday, August 15, 2021. As per the official notice, the TS ICET 2021 admit card is available for download from 10 am onwards. Candidates appearing for this exam can download their hall ticket from icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 19 and 20, 2021. Candidates should be ready with their registration numbers to download their admit cards quickly. Here is a step-by-step guide to download the TS ICET 2021 hall ticket.
The exam will be conducted in three languages namely English, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates are hereby informed that Section C of the exam is conducted only in English language. The minimum marks required to qualify is 25 per cent, which means that out of 200 marks students will have to get 50 marks in order to pass. TS ICET is a common, integrated entrance test that is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses. It is to mention that this state-level entrance examination is conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).