TS ICET 2021 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

TS ICET 2021 Update: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test admit card Hall Ticket has been released on Sunday, August 15, 2021. As per the official notice, the TS ICET 2021 admit card is available for download from 10 am onwards. Candidates appearing for this exam can download their hall ticket from icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 19 and 20, 2021. Candidates should be ready with their registration numbers to download their admit cards quickly. Here is a step-by-step guide to download the TS ICET 2021 hall ticket.

TS ICET 2021 Hall Ticket: Steps to download

The candidate should visit the official website mentioned above which is icet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads Download HallTicket under the admission section.

OR Here is the direct link to apply.

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter the registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth and click on the Download hall ticket option.

The TS ICET 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download the same and take a printout of the same.

Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry admit cards to the exam centre.

TS ICET 2021: Important Dates

The registration process for TS ICET 2021 was started on April 7, 2021.

The last date to register (with late fee submission) is August 11, 2021.

The last date of TS ICET 2021 correction window is August 11, 2021.

The hall ticket has been released on August 15, 2021.

TS ICET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 19 and August 20, 2021.

TS ICET 2021: Details

The exam will be conducted in three languages namely English, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates are hereby informed that Section C of the exam is conducted only in English language. The minimum marks required to qualify is 25 per cent, which means that out of 200 marks students will have to get 50 marks in order to pass. TS ICET is a common, integrated entrance test that is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses. It is to mention that this state-level entrance examination is conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).