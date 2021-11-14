Last Updated:

TS ICET 2021 Provisional Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today

TS ICET 2021 provisional seat allotment result will be released on Nov 14, 2021. The registered candidates can check the steps to download result here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
TS ICET 2021

Image: Shutterstock


TS ICET 2021 provisional seat allotment result: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be releasing the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test Provisional Seat Allotment result on Sunday, November 14, 2021. As of now the TS ICET Counselling 2021 is being conducted by Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates will be able to check the result once it is uploaded on the official website. The website on which results will be released is tsicet.nic.in.  

TS ICET Counselling 2021 is being conducted in three phases. The three phases of counselling are first phase, final phase, and spot admissions. TSCHE has not announced the result release time but it is likely to be out by second half. After the release of results, candidates will have to proceed with the admissions process. They will have to do the payment of fees through the website. The steps to check results have been mentioned below.

TS ICET Counselling 2021: Steps to check provisional seat allotment result 

  • Candidates will first have to visit the official website of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test – tsicet.nic.in.  
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Provisional Seat Allotment Result.' 
  • Candidates will have to enter their login credentials like hall ticket number, date of birth, and other required credentials 
  • The TS ICET Provisional Seat Allotment result will be displayed on the screen  
  • Candidates should download the same and are advised to take its printout for future references.  

The admission process will be started on Sunday and the deadline to complete the same is November 18, 2021. Candidates will be required to do self-reporting online and not at the college, unless mentioned otherwise. TS ICET Counselling 2021 is being held for admissions to M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses offered by the Universities of Telangana. The reporting at colleges will be done during the Final Phase, from November 27 to 29, 2021. 

First Published:
