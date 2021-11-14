TS ICET 2021 Provisional Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today

Quick links:
TS ICET 2021 provisional seat allotment result: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be releasing the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test Provisional Seat Allotment result on Sunday, November 14, 2021. As of now the TS ICET Counselling 2021 is being conducted by Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates will be able to check the result once it is uploaded on the official website. The website on which results will be released is tsicet.nic.in.
TS ICET Counselling 2021 is being conducted in three phases. The three phases of counselling are first phase, final phase, and spot admissions. TSCHE has not announced the result release time but it is likely to be out by second half. After the release of results, candidates will have to proceed with the admissions process. They will have to do the payment of fees through the website. The steps to check results have been mentioned below.
The admission process will be started on Sunday and the deadline to complete the same is November 18, 2021. Candidates will be required to do self-reporting online and not at the college, unless mentioned otherwise. TS ICET Counselling 2021 is being held for admissions to M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses offered by the Universities of Telangana. The reporting at colleges will be done during the Final Phase, from November 27 to 29, 2021.