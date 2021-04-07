TS ICET 2021 Registration Process, Eligibility, Application Fee And Full Details Here

TS ICET 2021 Registration: The online registration process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) will begin today (April 7) in the afternoon. Students who wish to take admission to MBA or MCA programs offered by participating Universities of Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the session 2021-22 can register for the entrance exam online. The last date to apply is June 15. Aspirants should register online at https://icet.tsche.ac.in/. Read on to know full details of the exam date, eligibility, exam pattern, and others.

TS ICET 2021 is being conducted for students seeking admissions in MBA or MCA Degree Course (Full Time/Part-Time/Evening/Distance Mode/ DOL) offered by the participating universities in the State of Telangana including their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22. The entrance exam will be conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal. The exams will be held on August 19 and 20, 2021.

TS ICET 2021 MBA, MCA Eligibility:

MBA: Applicants should have obtained a Bachelor's Degree (BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA/BBM/BCA/ BE / B. Tech/ B. Pharmacy/ Any 3 or 4 year Degree except Oriental Languages) from a recognized university. They should have passed the exam with at least 50% (45% marks in case of reserved (SC and ST) categories).

Applicants should have obtained a Bachelor's Degree Examination of a minimum of three years duration with at least 50% marks (45% marks in case of reserved (SC and ST) categories) in the qualifying examination with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at Graduation level. The qualifying Degree obtained by Distance Mode Program/ Open Distance Learning (ODL) should have recognition by the Joint Committee of UGC, AICTE, and DEC/DEB as per UGC Regulations of 2013.

The candidates who are appearing for the final year degree examination shall also be eligible to appear for TSICET-2021

Admission into any college depends on its Recognition/Affiliation by the Statutory Bodies.

Qualifying marks in TSICET-2021 is 25% and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates.

TS ICET Participating Institutes for MBA, MCA admissions

Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad. JNT University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Hyderabad. Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad. Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal. Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda. Palamuru University (PU), Mahbubnagar. Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar. Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad.

Application Fee:

Candidates who belong to SC/ST and differently-abled categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Other candidates have to pay Rs 650. The TS ICET 2021 application fee has to be paid online.

TS ICET exam centers:

The TSICET-2021 examination will be held at the following 14 Regional Online Test Centers in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh. The names of the cities are as follows: Adilabad Hyderabad Karimnagar Khammam Nalgonda Kodad Mahabubnagar Siddipet Nizamabad Kurnool Vijayawada Warangal Tirupati Visakhapatnam. The name of the exam centre city will be mentioned in the TS ICET hall tickets of the candidates.

Steps to register for TS ICET 2021:

Visit the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ' Application Fee Payment'

Pay the application fee online

Now, proceed to check the payment status. Once your payment is done, click on the link that reads 'Fill Application Form'

Register yourself by providing the correct information as required.

Fill in the TS ICET application form and submit

Take a printout of the TS ICET application form.

Direct link to register for TS ICET 2021

Read TS ICET official notification here.