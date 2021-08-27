TS ICET Answer Key 2021 Delayed, To Be Released On September 1

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: Telangana State Council of Higher Education,(TSCHE) has postponed the release of TS ICET Answer Key 2021. The preliminary answer key for TS ICET exam was earlier scheduled to be released on August 27. However, as per the latest update flashing on the homepage of TS ICET 2021, the preliminary answer key will be released on September 1.

Once released, the TS ICET 2021 answer key can be downloaded by the candidates who have appeared for the exam. The answer key will be available on the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in. The window to raise objections against any key will be open till September 4. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check TS ICET answer key after its release.

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of TS ICET --www.icet.tsche.ac.in. Click on TS ICET Answer Key 2021 link flashing on the homepage. A new PDF file will open Check the answer keys and match it with your response sheets Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future references.

TS ICET examination was conducted by TSCHE on August 19 and August 20, 2021. TS ICET is a common, integrated entrance test that is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses. It is to mention that this state-level entrance examination is conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).