TS ICET Answer Key 2021 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download & Raise Objections

TS ICET answer key 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, also known as TSCHE has released the TS ICET 2021 answer key. The answer key which is provisional in nature has been released on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Registered students who took the exam are advised to go through the answer key by following the steps mentioned below. They can also raise objections (if any). The objection window has been opened and will close on September 4, 2021, at 5 pm. Therefore candidates should download the key and raise objections before the deadline.

As mentioned above it is a provisional answer key and the final one will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by the candidates. Candidates will have to pay a fee for each section to raise objections. The answer key is available on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

Important Dates

The exam was held in computer-based mode on August 19, and 20, 2021 (10 am-12:30 pm) and (2:30 pm-5 pm).

The provisional answer key has been released on September 1, 2021

The objection can be raised between September 1 and September 4, 2021 (till 5 pm)

Results are expected to be released on September 17, 2021

TS ICET answer key download steps

Candidates should visit the official website of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, icet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Application’ section and then click on the option which reads ‘Download response Sheets’

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter the registration number and ICET hall ticket number

Post logging in the answer key will be released

Candidates should cross-check and download the TS ICET 2021 answer key

Candidates are also advised to take a printout for future reference

To be noted that TSCHE has strictly said that it will only those objections which will be submitted as per the specified format. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to send the objections on TS ICET 2021 Answer Key to convener.icet@tsche.ac.in. This works should be done before the deadline ends. In the scorecards that are expected to be released on September 17, candidates will be given State-Wise ranks in the order of merit in the TSICET 2021 exam.