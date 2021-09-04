TS ICET Answer Key: Deadline To Raise Objection Ends Today, Check All Details Here

Quick links:
TS ICET answer key 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education is all set to close the objection window soon. The objection window is open now and candidates can raise objections till Saturday, September 4, 2021. Candidates who took the exam should first check the TS ICET 2021 answer key. The steps to check the same has been mentioned below. Post checking the answer key, if the candidate wants to raise an objection, he/she have the option to do it before the deadline.
To be noted that the answer key that has been released on September 1, 2021 is provisional in nature. The final answer key will be prepared post analyzing the objections that will be raised till 5 pm today. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to pay a fee for each section to raise objections.
Official notice reads, "The TSICET - 2021 Preliminary Key for Computer Based Entrance Examination conducted on 19th and 20th August, 2021 in three sessions (i.e. 10.00 A.M.to 12.30 P.M on 19th & 20th Morning Session & 2.30 P.M to 5.00 P.M on 19th Afternoon Session) is released. The respective question paper along with response of the student can be downloaded from TSICET - 2021 website. The objections if any, on the preliminary key can be sent on or before 5 pm on 04th September, 2021 (Saturday) to Email id: convener.icet@tsche.ac.in"