TS ICET Answer Key: Deadline To Raise Objection Ends Today, Check All Details Here

TS ICET answer key 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education is all set to close the objection window soon. The objection window is open now and candidates can raise objections till Saturday, September 4, 2021. Candidates who took the exam should first check the TS ICET 2021 answer key. The steps to check the same has been mentioned below. Post checking the answer key, if the candidate wants to raise an objection, he/she have the option to do it before the deadline.

To be noted that the answer key that has been released on September 1, 2021 is provisional in nature. The final answer key will be prepared post analyzing the objections that will be raised till 5 pm today. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to pay a fee for each section to raise objections.

TS ICET: Important Dates

The exam was held in computer-based mode on August 19, and 20, 2021 (10 am-12:30 pm) and (2:30 pm-5 pm).

The provisional answer key was uploaded on September 1, 2021

The last day to raise objection is September 4, 2021 (till 5 pm)

Results are expected to be released on September 17, 2021

Steps to download TS ICET answer key

Candidates should visit the official website of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, icet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Application’ section and then click on the option which reads ‘Download response Sheets’

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter the registration number and ICET hall ticket number

Post logging in the answer key will be displayed

Candidates should cross-check and download the TS ICET 2021 answer key

Candidates are also advised to take a printout for future reference

Candidates will have to send the objections on TS ICET 2021 Answer Key to convener.icet@tsche.ac.in.