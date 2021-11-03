TS ICET Counselling 2021 Begins Today On Tsicet.nic.in, Check Steps To Apply

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be beginning the registration for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test on November 3, 2021. The TS ICET Counselling 2021 will be held in online mode. All those candidates who want to be a part of the Counselling process will have to register themselves first at tsicet.nic.in.

This time the TS ICET Counselling 2021 will be conducted in two phases. The two phases will then be followed by a Spot admission round. The registration window which has been opened on November 3 will be closed on November 11, 2021. During this time candidates will have to fill in basic information online, do slot booking, payment of processing fee, and even freezing of options. The step-by-step process to register has been shared below.

TS ICET Counselling 2021: How to apply online

In order to apply, candidates will first have to visit the official website of Counselling by TSCHE – tsicet.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link which reads, 'Pay Processing Fee.'

On the redirected page, enter the Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of birth.

Candidates should pay the counselling fee and also fill the application form that is opened in front of them

Candidates will then have to proceed with slot booking and save and print the application form for future references.

Candidates must know that the Provisional Allotment Seat results for round 1 of TS ICET Counselling 2021 will be announced on November 14, 2021. Post the announcement of results, those who have been allotted seats can proceed with the admission process. The admission process will include payment of tuition fee & self-reporting through website. This should be done between November 14 and 18, 2021. The exam was held on August 19 and 20 and the final results were declared on September 23, 2021. Candidates must keep a check on the official website for more updates.