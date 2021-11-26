TS ICET Counselling 2021: Final Phase Provisional Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET Counselling 2021 is being conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The final phase provisional seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 26, 2021. Candidates will be able to check the result by visiting the official website – tsicet.nic.in. The steps to check result has been attached below.

TS ICET Counselling 2021: Here's how to check provisional seat allotment result

Candidates will have to visit the official website of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test – tsicet.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Final Phase Provisional Seat Allotment Result.'

Candidates will have to enter login credentials like login ID, hall ticket number, password and date of birth and other required details

The final phase TS ICET Provisional Seat Allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for future references

To be noted that TS ICET Counselling 2021 is being held in three phases- First Phase, Final Phase, and Spot Admissions. TS ICET 2021 Counselling will also be conducted for a special round post this. The registration process for the special round will begin on November 28, 2021. As per previous reports, over 7,600 MBA and MCA seats are available for admissions even post completing the 1st round of counselling.

Candidates must note that TSCHE has not confirmed any specific time for the release of results. However, it is being expected to be out by second half. Post the release of result, candidates should make sure to complete the admissions process in time. The deadline to complete the same is Saturday, November 27, 2021. TS ICET Counselling 2021 has led to as many as 22,000 candidates getting their certificates verified in the 1st round of admissions. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for being updated about counselling and provisional seat allotment result.