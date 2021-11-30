TS ICET Counselling 2021: Provisional Seat Allotment Result For Special Round Today

TS ICET Counselling 2021: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test also known as TS ICET Counselling 2021 for the special round of admissions is going on. It is being conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The result is available on the official website and candidates who have registered for this round will be able to check it by visiting tsicet.nic.in. According to media reports, nearly 5000 seats are yet to be filled even after the last round of TS ICET Counselling 2021. All those students who didn’t get seats in the previous rounds could register for a special round.

After the release of the allotment order, candidates need to pay admission fees and self-report on the official website to proceed with the admission process. As per the official notice, candidates need to complete other formalities, including the submission of documents, before December 1, 2021. It is also expected that TSCHE would release the notification for spot admissions to MBA and MCA colleges.

TS ICET Professional Seat Allotment 2021: Here's how to check the Provisional Seat Allotment Results

STEP 1: To check the provisional seat allotment result candidates must visit the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test official website - tsicet.nic.in .

. STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " Candidate's login ."

." STEP 3: Then, enter your credentials and click on the "log in" button.

STEP 5: Your 2021 Provisional Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on your screen.

STEP 6: Take a printout of the document for future use.

