TS ICET Counselling Dates Released, Registration Begins From Nov 3; Check Details Here

TS ICET Counselling 2021: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education has released the counselling dates for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET). The counselling procedure will start on November 3, 2021, through online mode, and will end on November 11, 2021. Candidates who have cleared the TS ICET 2021 examination can get all the information related to counselling and admission on the official website - tsicet.nic.in.

This year, TSCHE counselling will be conducted in two phases, followed by a spot admission round. The registration procedure for TS-ICET first-round counselling will end on November 9, 2021. While the provisional seat allotment list will be announced on November 14, as per the official notice issued by TS ICET. This year, the TS-ICET was held on August 19 and 20 across various centers in the state under strict COVID guidelines.

TS ICET 2021: ICET Counselling Dates

Events Date First Phase registration November 3 to 11, 2021 Provisional Allotment of Seats November 14, 2021 Payment of Tuition Fee & self reporting through website November 14 to 18, 2021 Second round registration November 21 to 23, 2021 Provisional allotment of seats November 26, 2021 Payment and Reporting at the allotted College November 26 to 29, 2021 Details on spot admission November 28, 2021

Candidates will be eligible to take admission in MBA or MCA courses if they qualify for TS-ICET 2021. The result was declared by the council on September 23, 2021. Candidates must go through the official notification shared above to get more updates on TS ICET Counselling Dates 2021.

Image: Unsplash