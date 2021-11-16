TS ICET Counselling: Over 7,600 Seats Vacant In MBA, MCA Courses After Round 1 Admission

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test counselling 2021 provisional allotment list was released recently on November 14, 2021. The report shared by the local daily reads that over 7,600 seats are vacant. These seats are vacant in MBA and MCA courses even after the completion of the admission process under the first round. Candidates can visit the official website for being updated about TS ICET 2021 counselling. The official website which can be checked is tsicet.nic.in.

Out of Telangana MBA, MCA Seats, 7,592 seats are vacant under the MBA programme and 44 seats are available in the MCA course. Telangana State Council of Higher Education is expected to conduct another round of counselling. It will be done so as to fill up the vacant seats under TS ICET Counselling 2021. However, no official announcement has been done yet. As mentioned above, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.

As the result has been announced, 51,316 candidates have been qualified. Out of them, 21,811 marked their presence in the web option exercising process for MBA and MCA programmes. 22,416 candidates have got their certificates verified in round 1 TS ICET Counselling 2021 process. As per the reports received from the Telangana Technical Education Department, out of 24,478 MBA seats available in 262 colleges, 16,886 seats have been allotted as of now.

About TS ICET Counselling 2021

TS ICET Counselling 2021 is conducted in three phases first phase, the final phase, and spot admissions. Once the results were released, candidates had to proceed with the admissions process and do the payment of fees through the website. Those candidates who have not yet checked the provisional seat allotment result that was released on November 14 can do it now. The steps to check the same has been attached below.

TS ICET Counselling 2021: How to check provisional seat allotment result