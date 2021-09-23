TS ICET Result 2021 Declared On Official Website; Here's Direct Link To View Scorecards

TS ICET result 2021: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the TS ICET 2021 score cards on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Candidates were already informed about the declaration of result as TSCHE earlier notified about the result release date. Since the results have been declared today, candidates can check the same now by visiting the official website. The official website is icet.tsche.ac.in.

"Candidates would be able to check and access their results, final answer key and response sheet using their application number and date of birth. The official short notice on TS ICET Results 2021 Date reads, “Announcement of Final Key and Test Results TS ICET-2021 - 23rd September 2021.”

This year the TS ICET 2021 was conducted by TISHE on September 19 and 20, 2021. The provisional answer keys were also released so that students can raise objections if any before the deadline. The provisional answer key was released on September 1 and the last date to raise objections is September 4, 2021. The TS ICET results have been prepared on the baisis of final answer key.

Steps to check TS ICET Results 2021

Candidates should visit the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the ICET 2021 download result tab.

Candidates will then be redirected to result age where they will have to enter the login credentials and click on submit.

The TS ICET Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the same.

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the scorecards.

Candidates are hereby informed that those who have scored 25% or 50 out of 200 marks in the TS ICET 2021 exam have been qualified. However, there are no minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) candidates. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must reach the TSCHE Help desk at convenor.icet@tsche.ac.in or 0870-2958088.