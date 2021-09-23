TS ICET Result 2021 To Be Declared Today At Icet.tsche.ac.in: How To Check

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will on Thursday declare the result date for TS ICET 2021. TSCHE had earlier notified that the results for Telangana State Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2021 will be declared on September 23. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to download their results on icet.tsche.ac.in.

TSCHE conducted the TS ICET 2021 on September 19 and 20. TS ICET provisional answer keys were released on September 1. Candidates were asked to raise objections against any key by September 4. The TS ICET results will be based on the final answer key.

"Candidates would be able to check and access their results, final answer key and response sheet using their application number and date of birth. The official short notice on TS ICET Results 2021 Date reads, “Announcement of Final Key and Test Results TS ICET-2021 - 23rd September 2021.”

How to check TS ICET Results 2021

Visit the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ICET 2021 tab Click on TS ICET 2021 Result tab Key in your login credentials and submit Your TS ICET Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

The candidates who score 25% or 50 out of 200 marks in the TS ICET 2021 exam will be qualified. However, there are no minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) candidates. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will release a state-wise merit list for the qualified candidates. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must reach the TSCHE Help desk at convenor.icet@tsche.ac.in or 0870-2958088.

