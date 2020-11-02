TS ICET Results Announced On Icet.tsche.ac.in: Here's How To Check

Kakatiya University in Warangal, Telangana, has finally released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test results (TS ICET Results). The result was announced by the university at 3:30 PM on November 2, 2020, on behalf of the Telangana Education Council. All the candidates can now head to icet.tsche.ac.in to check the result. Find out how to check the TS ICET Results 2020:

TS ICET Results 2020 Released

How to check TS ICET Results 2020?

Candidates must first visit the official website for TS ICET 2020 icet.tsche.ac.in

On the website, they will be able to see TS ICET 2020 results option

Once they click on the option, they will be redirected to a page, asking the candidate to key in their essentials such as hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

Once the candidate clicks on Submit, the result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and keep the soft copy

Candidates are also advised to take a print and keep a hard copy of the TS ICET results 2020 as well, for future reference.

TS ICET Results 2020 Updates

According to the official website of the Telangana State Education Council, the results will be physically displayed in the commerce college of Kakatiya University. The website also reveals that around 58,452 candidates registered for the exam and 45,972 appeared for the exam. The TS ICET examination was held between September 30 to October 1 across 70 centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the TS ICET 2020 results date was announced to be November 2. The exam was held for students seeking admission into MBA/MCA courses.

More about Kakatiya University

According to a report on its official website, Kakatiya University is a public university located in Warangal, Telangana. It was most recently accredited with an "A" Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council of India in 2017. The university offers a total of about 120 programs at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The courses are available in a plethora of fields such as arts, science, commerce and business management, social sciences, education, engineering, and pharmaceutical sciences. In 2018, UGC reportedly granted autonomy to 21 state universities, one of which was Kakatiya University. Since then, it has conducted many Endowment Lectures. One of the most popular endowment lectures was of Pilli Alfred James which covered public administrators taking a stand on new issues.

