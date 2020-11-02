TS ICET Results: TS ICET Results 2020 To Be Announced Today On Icet.tsche.ac.in

The results of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) are set to be released today. All the candidates who have appeared for the TS ICET exam must visit the official website frequently. According to the website, the TS ICET results 2020 will be released around 3.30 pm today. Candidates will be able to check them on icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET Results 2020 updates

According to the official website of the state education council, the results will be physically displayed in the commerce college of Kakatiya University by TSCHE chairman T Papi Reddy. The website also reveals that around 58,452 candidates registered for the exam and 45,972 appeared for the exam. The TS ICET examination was held between September 30 to October 1 across 70 centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The exam was held for candidates seeking admission into MBA/MCA courses. The exam is held by the Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

TS ICET 2020 Results date

The TS ICET Manabadi result will be out on November 2, 2020, at 3:30 PM, as per the council’s official website.

How to check TS ICET Results 2020?

Candidates must first visit the official website for TS ICET 2020 icet.tsche.ac.in

On the website, they will be able to see TS ICET 2020 results option

Once they click on the option, they will be redirected to a page, asking the candidate to key in their essentials such as hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.

Once the candidate clicks on Submit, the result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and keep the soft copy

Candidates are also advised to take a print and keep a hard copy of the TS ICET results 2020 as well, for future reference.

TS ICET Manabadi: More about Kakatiya University

According to its official website, Kakatiya University is a public university located in Warangal, Telangana. In recent years, it has been accredited with an "A" Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council of India. The university offers about 120 programs at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Courses in fields such as arts, science, commerce and business management, social sciences, education, engineering, and pharmaceutical sciences are provided, with constituent and affiliated colleges spread over four districts of Telangana.

