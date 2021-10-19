TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE) has released the hall ticket for the inter first-year exam 2021. Candidates who have registered for Telangana inter first-year exam 2021 can download their admit card online- tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in. The TS inter first-year exam 2021 will be held from October 25 to November 2, 2021.
TS Inter exam will begin with second language paper 1 and conclude with modern language paper and geography paper 1. TSBIE will conduct examinations only for 70% of the syllabus. The inter exam would be held only in the first half of the day from 9 am to 12 pm. The board had postponed the examination earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.