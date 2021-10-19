TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE) has released the hall ticket for the inter first-year exam 2021. Candidates who have registered for Telangana inter first-year exam 2021 can download their admit card online- tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in. The TS inter first-year exam 2021 will be held from October 25 to November 2, 2021.

TS Inter 1st year hall ticket 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the TSBIE IPE 2021 first-year hall tickets download link

Candidates who are general/ vocational and bridge courses can log in using the required credentials

Key in the hall ticket number, date of birth and captcha code and submit

Your TS Inter 1st year hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

TS Inter First Year Exam

TS Inter exam will begin with second language paper 1 and conclude with modern language paper and geography paper 1. TSBIE will conduct examinations only for 70% of the syllabus. The inter exam would be held only in the first half of the day from 9 am to 12 pm. The board had postponed the examination earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.