TS Inter 2020: All Supplementary examinations Cancelled Due To COVID-19

The Telangana State's intermediate second year advanced supplementary examinations have been cancelled. This news was shared by the Telangana state government on Thursday. The government announced that second-year intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations (IPASE) would be completely cancelled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TS Inter news: TS Inter supplementary exams cancelled

According to a Telangana state board notification, the TS Inter Supply Exam has been completely cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This move would be hugely beneficial to all the students who failed the intermediate public examination (IPE) that was held back in March of 2020. Moreover, all the students who were supposed to give the IPASE exams are now considered passed by default.

In a public statement, Telangana State's Minister of Education, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, stated that all students will be considered as pass in the compartment exam irrespective of their performance in the intermediate public examination. She further stated that their pass status will be reflected on their marks memo and that students can collect their mark sheets from their respective colleges anytime after July 31, 2020.

Further, the State's Minister of Education claimed that the decision to cancel all exams was made in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. P Sabitha Indra Reddy added that the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao, decided to get rid of the supplementary exams for the second-year intermediate student. This move benefits over 1.47 lakh students who failed to pass the intermediate public examination (IPE).

P Sabitha Indra Reddy also stated that this move would help students join into degree colleges. Moreover, those who applied for recounting/reverification of their marks will also be getting their results soon. The Telangana State's Minister of Education stated that students who posted for recounting will get to know their updated marks sometime in the next ten days.

This year, the TS Inter 2020 exams had over 4 lakh students/candidates. Most students passed the exam and already got their results. About 68.86% of all students passed this year's intermediate public examination (IPE). The second-year intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations (IPASE) was only meant for those students who failed the first examination.

