TS Inter Exam 2021 Cancelled: Evaluation Criteria For Scoring To Be Developed

The Telangana Government has decided to cancel the TS Inter Exam 2021 for Telangana Class 12 on Wednesday, June 9. The Telangana Government took the decision to cancel the TS Inter Exam 2021 due to the high cases of COVID-19 in the state. The official notice regarding the cancellation and the future evaluation criteria for Telangana Class 12 exam will be published on Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education website - https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in//home.do

TS Inter Exam Cancelled

The Telangana Government has taken the decision to completely cancel the exam. As per India.com, the Telangana State Board of Education is going to set out evaluation criteria that will be used to score the TS Inter Exam students. The state could consider previous marks of Inter first year exam for the evaluation criteria of the TS Inter Exam 2021. Moreover, students who are not satisfied with their results will be given a chance to write the exam once the COVID-19 situation improves in the state.

Previously the TS inter exam date was postponed to April 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the state. Then again, the exams were postponed and were set to be held between May 1 and May 19, 2021. The Telangana State Board had obtained and studied the decisions of various states before the Telangana government made the final call to cancel the exams. This year due to COVID-19, the CBSE and state boards of Indian states from across the country had to make the tough decision to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 exams due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. The decision to cancel exams was taken to save the lives of students and their families by preventing the spread of COVID-19 through human contact.

The decision from Telangana Government comes after months of requests from the students and their families to cancel the exams, citing the health of students and their families to be of utmost importance. A total of 4.8 lakh students had registered this year for the Telangana TS Inter Exam 2021. While the exams have been cancelled, students are advised to regularly check the Telangana State Board of Education website for future updates on evaluation criteria and any other related updates. Stay tuned for more education-related news.

