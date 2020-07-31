TS Inter Results 2020: Telangana State Intermediate Supplementary Result Marks Released

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the results of Intermediate class students. The TS inter results is released on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) - results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in. Along with this, the memo for recounting and re-verification for the declared results are also available now on the official website.

TS inter results 2020 for supply & Bridge course released

A while ago, Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao had announced to pass the intermediate second-year students in the state. These students belonged to both general and vocational courses. These students who failed the IPE march exam of the Telangana state were granted grace marks. The marks for the same were released today. The board has made the IPASE results now available on its official website of Telangana state board of education i.e. TSBIE. Students can check their TS inter results from 2 pm today that is July 31st.

Telangana state usually conducts the supplementary exams every year for the failed candidates. However, for this year, the supply exams were not conducted due to the pandemic. Failed Students were given grace marks and so as to give them a minimum pass mark. However, the results of such students who are passed with grace marks would be considered as compartmental only.

Students can now check the TSBIE IPASE June 2020 results from the link given below. Candidates would have to log in with their hall ticket roll number to see their TS inter results for 2020. The links are listed for Intermediate second-year general & vocational courses as well as to see the results for general & vocational bridge courses.

http://results.cgg.gov.in/supplyVStudentResult2_22072020.do

http://results.cgg.gov.in/supplyStudentResult2_22072020.do

http://results.cgg.gov.in/supplyVStudentResult2Bridge_22072020.do

http://results.cgg.gov.in/supplyStudentResult2GenBridge_22072020.do

This is how the page for TSBIE IPASE would be shown on the website's homepage.

Image courtesy: TSBIE website

Steps to download TS inter results

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the home page tab, select the available result link which matches your course (General/Vocational).

Enter your credentials in order to log in.

Once you enter the correct credentials, your result will appear on the screen.

Download the results and take a print-out if possible.

