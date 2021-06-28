TS Inter Results 2021: See List Of Websites And How To Check Manabadi Inter Results Today

TS Inter Results 2021: Telangana government will declare the TS intermediate results 2021 today. Candidates who were registered for the exam will be able to check their results online. The Telangana 2nd year results 2021 are expected to be declared at 11 am on Monday, June 28.

Once the results are declared, candidates will have to visit the official websites of Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021. Candidates can find the list of websites given below. One should also follow the steps given here to check their results.

Manabadi Intermediate Results 2021: List of Websites to check results

manabadi.co.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

How to check Telangana Class 12 Results 2021

Visit any of the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, find a link that reads TS 2nd year results, or TS intermediate results 2021

A login page will appear on your screen

Key in your roll number and other login credentials and submit

Your TS Inter Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

This year, the Telangana government could not conduct the TS Inter exams due to the Second Wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year around 4.73 lakh students were registered for the exam. However, the exam had to be canceled. The Telangana Intermediate results 2021 will be announced based on students’ first-year intermediate marks.