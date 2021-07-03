Last Updated:

TS Inter Results 2021: TSBIE Releases TS Inter 2nd Year Marks Memo

TS Inter Results 2021: Telangana Board has released the class 12th results marks memo for the students. Raise objections by July 10. See full details here.

TS inter results 2021

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the marks memo for Telangana class 12th students. The Telangana government had declared the TS Inter results 2021 on June 28. All students have been promoted to the next year as the exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Telangana Board Class 12th Result Marks Memo

TSBIE has released the marks memo for Telangana board class 12th students. Candidates can raise their objections on or before July 10, 2021. The TS Inter marks memo can be accessed from the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. 

Direct link to check TS Inter 2nd year Marks Memo

How to download TS Inter marks memo and raise an objection

  • Visit the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Go to the result section 
  • Click on the TS Inter Results 2021 marks memo link 
  • Key in your hall ticket number and submit
  • Your TS Inter 2nd year marks memo will be displayed on the screen

This year, a total of 4.5 lakh candidates had registered for TS Inter 2nd year exam. This year, the pass percentage was recorded at 100. All students were promoted this year as the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

First Published:
