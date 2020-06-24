TS Inter Revaluation 2020: Steps For TS Intermediate Recounting/revaluation For 11th,12th

Telangana Board Intermediate Examination results, for both first and second-year students, were announced by State Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy a few days ago. The exams for 11th and 12th standard were conducted from March 4 to March 21. The TSBIE released the Telangana intermediate results for both first and second-year students on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Nearly 10 lakh students at 1,339 centres appeared for the Telangana Board Intermediate Examination this year.

Recently, the revaluation link for the TS Intermediate 1st 2nd Year General/Vocational Subjects was activated. So, the candidates who are not satisfied with their marks and want to get them recounted or reevaluated can do so. Read on to know the steps to apply for revaluation or recounting for Telangana State board's official website. The revaluation process has started from June 19th and can be applied for till June 24th only.

How to apply for TS Inter revaluation 2020?

Visit the official website of Telangana State board by copy-pasting this URL: tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Browse to the revaluation/re-verification tab or directly use this link -https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/studentServices.do

Click the "Recounting of Marks / Reverification IPE March 2020" section present on the homepage.

Fill up the details to complete the revaluation form and pay the required fee through online mode.

Submit the evaluation form and then save it for future reference.

Download the TS Inter Revaluation 2020 Form in a PDF format.

Note - Recounting / Revaluation may increase or decrease after the final revaluation/recounting of the exam papers.

Image courtesy: TSBIE website

Telangana State Board Intermediate revaluation fees

The Telangana state board revaluation frees for 1st/2nd Year General /Vocational Subjects is around Rs 260. However, it is advised to check the website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in for complete information. Note that the evaluation form will not be considered complete until the respective fees are paid online at the TSBIE website.

The Telangana Board said a total of 4,80,555 first-year students and 4,11,651 second-year students had appeared for the exams. The percentage of girls who passed in the first year is 67.47 per cent, while that of boys is 52.31 per cent. The percentage of girls who passed in the second year is recorded at 75.15 per cent, while for boys it is 62.11 per cent. The overall pass percentage of first-year students is recorded at 60.01 per cent and for the second year at 68.86 per cent.

