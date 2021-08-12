Last Updated:

TS LAWCET 2021 Hall Ticket Released, Here's The Direct Link To Download The Admit Cards

TS LAWCET 2021 hall ticket has been uploaded on the official website. Here are the steps one needs to follow for downloading their hall ticket.

TS LAWCET 2021

Image: Shutterstock


TS LAWCET 2021: Osmania University has released the TS LAWCET hall ticket 2021 on August 12, 2021. The Telangana law CET has been released in the evening at 5 p.m. Registered candidates who will be appearing for the exam and are waiting to check the admit card can do the same now. The hall ticket for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test will be uploaded on the official website which is lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET 2021 admit card has been released for 3 years and 5 years of courses... The exam for 3 years course will be conducted on August 23, 2021, whereas the exam for 5 years course will be conducted on August 24, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the examination on Day 1 will be conducted in two shifts. The first or morning shift will begin from 10.30 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second or afternoon shift will start from 2.30 p.m. and will continue till 4 p.m. It is to be noted that on the second day, the exam is scheduled to be conducted in a single shift between10.30 a.m. and 12 noon. Here are the steps to download the admit card.

TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

  • Registered candidates should visit the official website of TS LAWCET which is lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link which will read 'download hall ticket'
  • OR here is the direct link to see TS LAWCET admit card
  • Candidates will have to enter the login details like registration number and password and click on submit
  • Post submitting the admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Cross-check the details and click on the download option
  • Post downloading it click on the submit option

TS LAWCET 2021: Important Dates

  • Admit Card has been released on August 12, 2021
  • The exam will be conducted on August 23 and August 24, 2021
  • The answer key will be uploaded for candidates on August 26, 2021
  • The last day to raise objection will be August 27, 2021

First Published:
