TS LAWCET 2021 Hall Ticket To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download

TS LAWCET 2021 admit cards will be uploaded at 5 pm on August 12, 2021. Here are the steps the registered candidates will have to follow to download the same.

TS LAWCET 2021

TS LAWCET 2021: The Osmania University is all set to release the TS LAWCET hall ticket 2021 on August 12, 2021. The Telangana law CET is scheduled to be released in the evening at 5 pm. Registered candidates who will be appearing for the exam and are waiting to check the admit card will be able to do the same on Thursday. The hall ticket for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test will be uploaded on the official website which is lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET 2021 admit card will be released for 3 years and 5 years course as well. The exam for 3 years course is scheduled to be held on August 23, 2021, whereas the exam for 5 years course will be held on August 24, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the examination on Day 1 will be conducted in two shifts. The first or morning shift will begin from 10.30 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second or afternoon shift will start from 2.30 pm and will continue till 4 pm. It is to be noted that on the second day, the exam is scheduled to be conducted in a single shift between10.30 am and 12 noon. Here are the steps one needs to follow to download the admit card.

TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

  • Registered candidates will have to visit the official website of TS LAWCET which is lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link which will read 'TS LAWCET Admit Card 2021'
  • Candidates will have to enter the login details like registration number and password and click on submit
  • Post submitting the admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Cross-check the details and click on the download option
  • Post downloading it click on the submit option

TS LAWCET 2021: Important Dates

  • Admit card will be available on August 12, 2021
  • Exam will be conducted on August 23 and August 24, 2021
  • The answer key will be uploaded for candidates on August 26, 2021
  • The last day to raise objection will be August 27, 2021

