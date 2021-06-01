TS PGECET 2021: Application Date Extended To June 5; See How To Apply Online

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the deadline to apply for the Telangana Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 once again. The extension of the deadline has been done in view of the COVID-19 conditions in the state. As per the new notice, Candidates can apply for TS PGCET 2021 till June 5. Earlier, the deadline was May 7.

TS PGECET 2021 Application Date Extended

The update about the extension of the TS PGECET registration date was announced on the official PGCET website. On the website homepage, a bold notification in the centre says, 'The last date for TS PGECET-2021 applying online without late fee has been extended up to 05/06/2021, on account of the difficult situation relating to covid-19.'

The applicants must visit the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in to apply online for the test. The TS PGECET exam date has been set to start from June 19. Candidates who wish to take admission in any postgraduate engineering programme in any of the colleges in the state should register before the last date. The registration fee for TS PGECET is Rs. 500 for SC, ST and PH categories and Rs. 1000 for everyone else.

How to apply for TS PGECET 2021?

Candidates will have to visit the official website- www.pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Then candidates will have to click on the application fee payment link flashing on the homepage.

Candidates will proceed with the main application link.

Candidates will have to fill out all the necessary details.

Candidates must pay the application fee and submit the form.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the receipt and the admission form for future reference.

The TS PGECET exam is being conducted to qualify students for admission into M.E / M.Tech. / M.Pharm. / M. Arch. / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.), Full-Time courses in University and Affiliated Engineering Colleges in Telangana. The TS PGECET will be held in online mode, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will be 2 hours long with 120 multiple choice questions, each carrying 1 mark. No negative marking is done for wrong answers. The cut-off marks for the general category is 30 marks, with no cut off marks for SC/ST. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to regularly visit the website for any new updates. Stay tuned for more education news.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK