TS PGECET 2021: Application Deadline Extended Extended Till May 7, See Full Details Here

TS PGECET 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the deadline to apply for the Telangana Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021. The extension of the deadline has been done in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates can apply for TS PGCET 2021 till May 7. Earlier, the deadline was April 30.

The applicants must visit the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in to apply online for the test. TSCHE will conduct PGCET 2021 from June 19 to 22, 2021. Candidates who wish to take admission in any postgraduate engineering programme in any of the colleges in the state should register before the last date.

This year, Osmania University, Hyderabad will conduct the TS PGECET 2021. The entrance exam is conducted for engineering as well as other programmes. The entrance test includes Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, graduate-level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) courses too.

"Applications are invited for appearing for Telangana State Post-graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) for admission into M.E / M.Tech. / M.Pharm. / M. Arch. / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.), Full-Time courses in University and Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2021-2022," the official notification reads. The registration fee for TS PGECET is Rs 500 for SC, ST, PH categories and Rs 1,000 for others. Application forms and fees have to be submitted online.

How to apply for TS PGECET 2021

Visit the official website- www.pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the application fee payment link flashing on the homepage

Then click on the application link

Fill in the required details and proceed.

Pay the application fee and submit your form

Take a printout of the filled application form

Click here to read TS PGECET 2021 notification

TS PGECET Exam Pattern

TS PGECET will be held in a computer-based test mode. The exam will be of two-hour duration with 120 multiple choice objective type questions, carrying one mark for each question. No negative marks will be awarded for incorrect answer. The cut-off mark in the Common Entrance Test is 30 marks, in the case of SC/ST there are no minimum marks. Click here for the model paper.

Click here for TS PGECET Information Brochure

Click here for TS PGECET official website