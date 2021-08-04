Last Updated:

TS PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Steps On How To Download

TS PGECET 2021 hall ticket will be released on August 5, 2021. Here are the steps candidates need to follow to see their admit cards once it is uploaded.

TS PGECET 2021 hall ticket

TS PGECET 2021 hall ticket: Telangana State Council of Higher Education is gearing up to release the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test admit card. The TS PGECET 2021 admit card is scheduled to be released on August 5, 2021. Registered candidates will have to take examinations from August 11 to 14, 2021. Candidates who filled the application form for Telangana PGECET are advised to keep a tab on the official website for getting updates. The official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education is pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS PGECET 2021: Details

  • TS PGECET 2021 exam will start on 11th August 2021
  • TS PGECET 2021 exam will end on 14th August 2021
  • Session one of the exam will start at 10 am and will continue till 12 noon
  • The second session will start at 2 pm and will continue till 4 pm
  • Admit cards will be released in the second half at 2 pm
  • Candidates are hereby informed that they need to carry the hall ticket to the test centre
  • TS PGECET will be held online in a computer-based mode in two sessions
  • The location of test centres is Hyderabad and Warangal

Telangana PGECET admit card download

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education which is pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Candidates will have to go to the latest update section on the homepage
  • After clicking on that link, candidates will have to click on the link which reads 'TS PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket'
  • Candidates will have to enter the registration number and click on the download option
  • Admit cards will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates are advised to take a print of the hall ticket for any future reference

About TS PGECET

Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is a state-level common entrance test. Candidates who aim to take admission into regular PG courses take this exam. Students who manage to qualify for the exams will be eligible to take admission in various colleges across Telangana. Candidates are asked to answer 120 questions in the English language. Candidates are advised to go through admit card very carefully as centre details and COVID protocols will be mentioned there. 

