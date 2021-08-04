TS PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Steps On How To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TS PGECET 2021 hall ticket: Telangana State Council of Higher Education is gearing up to release the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test admit card. The TS PGECET 2021 admit card is scheduled to be released on August 5, 2021. Registered candidates will have to take examinations from August 11 to 14, 2021. Candidates who filled the application form for Telangana PGECET are advised to keep a tab on the official website for getting updates. The official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education is pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is a state-level common entrance test. Candidates who aim to take admission into regular PG courses take this exam. Students who manage to qualify for the exams will be eligible to take admission in various colleges across Telangana. Candidates are asked to answer 120 questions in the English language. Candidates are advised to go through admit card very carefully as centre details and COVID protocols will be mentioned there.