TS PGECET 2021 Result Announced, Here Are The Steps To Download Scorecards

TS PGECET 2021 result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the result of the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2021). The results have been announced on Monday, 6 September 2021. Registered candidates who took the exam and were waiting for scorecards can check their results now. The result has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded from pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

This time, the TS PGECET 2021 was conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. Candidates can check the list of websites and can also check the steps they need to follow to download the results here. Candidates interested to take admission to various courses in Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Technology take this exam. The exam is usually conducted for a duration of two hours. This year, it was conducted between August 11 and August 14, 2021. Candidates can check the direct link and also check the steps to download results here.

Websites to check

pgecet.tsche.ac.in manabadi.co.in.

TS PGECET 2021 Result: Steps to Download

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website-pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Download Rank Card'

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth

Post clicking on submit, the scorecards will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to cross-check the details and keep a copy of the rank card for future reference.

Candidates should also check on the official website of TS PGECET in case they want more updates about the counselling process. This time the cut-off for the exam is 30 marks. The scorecards will have details such as rank, makes obtained, percentile, and qualification status. Candidates are hereby informed that the result will not be sent to any candidate via post. Those candidates who have managed to qualify for the GATE exam have to sit for TS PGECET counselling.