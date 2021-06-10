TS PGECET Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Today At Pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Osmania University is all set to release the TS PGECET admit card 2021 today. The candidates who have registered themselves for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE will be able to download their hall tickets from today. The TS PGECET admit card download will be made available on the official website of the examination at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The students had been eagerly waiting to download their TS PGECET admit card 2021 for a long time. The wait will be finally over now as the admit cards are set to be released today.

TS PGECET admit card 2021 to be released today

According to the important dates mentioned on the official website, the downloading of TS PGECET admit card 2021 will be starting from today i.e. on June 10, 2021. The students will be able to download their hall tickets from June 10 to June 18, 2021. Candidates are advised to do the TS PGECET admit card download as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. Candidates should also keep checking the above-mentioned official website to know about the release of TS PGECET admit card 2021 today. The TS PGECET exam date will be conducted between June 19, 2021, to June 22, 2021. The university has also shared that the last date for TS PGECET-2021 applying online without a late fee has been extended up to June 12, 2021. The decision was taken because of the difficult situation relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a look at how to do the TS PGECET admit card download once released.

How to do TS PGECET admit card download once declared

Go to the official website of the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage look for the link of TS PGECET admit card 2021 and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required login credentials.

Cross-check all the details once and click on submit.

Your TS PGECET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is Telangana State Level Common Entrance Test. It is conducted for the admissions in Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2021-2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the TS PGECET at pgecet.tsche.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the examination.

Image: Shutterstock