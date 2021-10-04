TS PGECET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Register

TS PGECET Counselling 2021: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has recently released the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET Counselling 2021 notification. The notification which has been released on October 1, 2021 states that the TS PGECET counselling registration 2021 for round 1 will begin on Monday, October 4, 2021. Candidates will have to get their documents verified and pay the online fee by October 18, 2021. All those candidates who registered themselves and appeared in TS PGECET 2021 exam can visit the official website for more information. The official website is pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates should make sure to pay the registration and processing fee by the due date. Candidates will also have to upload all the scanned copies of the relevant original certificate. The application fee charged from SC / ST candidates will be Rs. 600. Candidates belonging to any other category will have to pay Rs.1200. In order to fill the TS PGECET round 1 counselling form, candidates should be ready with hall tickets and rank. The steps to fill the application form for round 1 counselling are mentioned here.

TS PGECET round 1 counselling: How to fill form

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website for TS PGECET 2021 admissions i.e pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

On the official website, they will have to click on the ‘Apply for Certificate Verification’ link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter GATE, GPAT or TS PGECET 2021 admit card number and rank to log in

Candidates will then have to fill in the required details and also upload scanned copy of original documents

Candidates will then have to pay the applicable fees and click on submit

Candidates are advised to take a print of the submitted application form for future reference

As per schedule, the verified list of eligible candidates will be out on October 21, 2021. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on October 27, 2021. Students are advised to visit the official website for timely updates on TS PGECET Counselling 2021.