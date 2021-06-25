TS Polycet 2021: Last Date To Register Is June 25; Apply Now

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) will close the online registration for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 on June 25 without charging a late fee. Students can apply online at polycetts.nic.in for diploma programmes in Engineering (Polytechnic), Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries. The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad, administers the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) for admission to engineering diploma programmes and other polytechnic colleges in Telangana.

Important dates for TS Polycet registration

Commencement of online registration for POLYCET 2021 – May 24, 2021

Last date for online registration without late fee- June 25, 2021

Last date for online registration with late fee of Rs 100/- June 27, 2021

Last date for Tatkal online registration with late fee of Rs 300/- June 30, 2021

Date of conduct of POLYCET 2021 - Intimated later

Declaration of results- After 12 days of examination

Students can also apply until June 30 and pay an extra late charge.

TS Polycet registration

The TS POLYCET 2021 examination date will be notified soon. According to an official announcement, the results of the TS POLYCET 2021 test will be released 12 days after the exam. TS POLYCET is a test for admission to polytechnic schools associated with the SBTET that offer diplomas in engineering and non-engineering technical courses.

Students seeking admission to Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) agricultural diploma courses and PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) diploma in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries must also take the exam.

The TS POLYCET 2021 test will go for two hours and thirty minutes. It will consist of only one paper and will be based on the Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology syllabus for the Class 10 (SSC) Exam. The test will be for a total of 150 points, with 60 points for mathematics, 30 points for physics, 30 points for chemistry, and 30 points for biology (30 Marks).

Check the official notice about the TS Polycet exam and the TS Polycet application published on the official website here. Students can apply online at polycetts.nic.in for diploma programmes in Engineering (Polytechnic), Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK