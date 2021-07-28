TS POLYCET Result 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To View Your Scorecard

TS POLYCET Result 2021: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has released the TS POLYCET 2021 result on Wednesday. POLYCET result 2021 has been uploaded on the official website - polycetts.nic.in. However, students can also view results on some other websites. Read to know the list of websites on which results can be checked. The result was scheduled to be declared on July 28, as a notification on the official website read that result of Telangana POLYCET 2021 will be out 12 days after the exam. The exam was conducted on 17th July 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for registration was 30th June 2021

Exam was conducted on-17th July 2021

Results have been released on- 28th July 2021

Counselling will start from- 5th August 2021

The academic session will begin on- 1st September 2021

How to check TS Polycet result 2021

For checking TS POLYCET score card, visit the official website https://polycetts.nic.in/

Click on the link which reads POLYCET-2021: Results

OR here is the direct link to view results

Enter your TSPOLYCET- 2021 Hall Ticket No and click on view rank card

TS POLYCET result will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details mentioned in result and download or take a screenshot of the page

Take a printout of result for future reference

TS POLYCET Admission Schedule

As per the schedule, students who will pass in results can participate in the first phase of admissions. The admissions will be for polytechnic courses. Students will have to fill in basic information and pay the processing fees. After doing these two steps, students will have to book a slot for document certificate verification. The booking of verification will start on 5th August 2021 and the last date to book slots is 9th August 2021. The certificate verification process will start from 6th August and will end on 10th August 2021.

For selection of courses and colleges

Students can exercise the web options for the selection of courses and colleges from August 6 to 12 and seats will be allotted to students on August 14. On seat allotment orders, candidates should pay the fee and self-report online through the website between August 14 and 20. Students who did not take part in the first phase counselling, will be allowed to participate in the final phase counselling by filing basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification on August 23

About TS POLYCET 2021

Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test was conducted on July 17, 2021. Mode of the exam was online. Every year interested students take exam for getting admission into polytechnic institutes of Telangana. Candidates who qualify the extrance exam are further called for counselling.