TS POLYCET Result 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To View Your Scorecard

Image: Unsplash
TS POLYCET Result 2021: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has released the TS POLYCET 2021 result on Wednesday. POLYCET result 2021 has been uploaded on the official website - polycetts.nic.in. However, students can also view results on some other websites. Read to know the list of websites on which results can be checked. The result was scheduled to be declared on July 28, as a notification on the official website read that result of Telangana POLYCET 2021 will be out 12 days after the exam. The exam was conducted on 17th July 2021.
As per the schedule, students who will pass in results can participate in the first phase of admissions. The admissions will be for polytechnic courses. Students will have to fill in basic information and pay the processing fees. After doing these two steps, students will have to book a slot for document certificate verification. The booking of verification will start on 5th August 2021 and the last date to book slots is 9th August 2021. The certificate verification process will start from 6th August and will end on 10th August 2021.
Students can exercise the web options for the selection of courses and colleges from August 6 to 12 and seats will be allotted to students on August 14. On seat allotment orders, candidates should pay the fee and self-report online through the website between August 14 and 20. Students who did not take part in the first phase counselling, will be allowed to participate in the final phase counselling by filing basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification on August 23
Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test was conducted on July 17, 2021. Mode of the exam was online. Every year interested students take exam for getting admission into polytechnic institutes of Telangana. Candidates who qualify the extrance exam are further called for counselling.