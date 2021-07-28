TS POLYCET Result 2021 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Download The Rank Card

TS POLYCET Result 2021: Telangana is all set to declare Telangana State Polytechnic result on Wednesday, July 28. The results of the Telangana State Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 will be announced in the second half. Candidates are hereby informed that the counselling process for admissions is scheduled to start on August 5. Once the admission process is over, selected students will join the academic session which is scheduled to begin on September 1, 2021. registered candidates can view the results on the official websites once it is declared. Here is the direct link to view result notification. Read to know the process of checking results.

TS POLYCET Result: websites to check

Important Dates

Last date for registration was 30th June 2021

Exam was conducted on-17th July 2021

Results will be released on- 28th July 2021

Counselling will start from- 5th August 2021

The academic session will begin on- 1st September 2021

How to check TS POLYCET result 2021

For checking TS POLYCET 2021 result, visit the official website tspolycet.nic.in.

Click on the link which reads TS POLYCET Result 2021

Enter your login details and click on submit option

TS POLYCET result will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details mentioned in result and download or take screenshot of the page

Take a printout for future reference

TS POLYCET Admission Schedule

As per the schedule, students who will pass in results can participate in the first phase of admissions. The admissions will be for polytechnic courses. Students will have to fill in basic information and pay the processing fees. After doing these two steps, students will have to book a slot for document certificate verification. The booking of verification will start on 5th August 2021 and the last date to book slots is 9th August 2021. The certificate verification process will start from 6th August and will end on 10th August 2021.

For selection of courses and colleges

Students can exercise the web options for the selection of courses and colleges from August 6 to 12 and seats will be allotted to students on August 14. On seat allotment orders, candidates should pay the fee and self-report online through the website between August 14 and 20. Students who did not take part in the first phase counselling, will be allowed to participate in the final phase counselling by filing basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification on August 23