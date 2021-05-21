TS SSC Result 2021 Out, Link Available From 3 Pm: How To Check Telangana Class 10 Result

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Telangana has declared the TS SSC Result 2021 today, May 21. All 5.2 lakh students have been promoted to the next class. A total of 2.1 lakh students have secured a 10/10 GPA. The TS SSC result link will be activated on the official website at 3 pm. Class 10 students across Telangana schools are advised to keep visiting the official website of DGE Telangana - bse.telangana.gov.in - for updates regarding the results. The TS SSC result 2021 can also be checked on the third-party website - manabadi.co.in.

TS SSC Result 2021

How to check Telangana Class 10 result? Telangana Class 10 result download

Visit the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the TS SSC Result 2021 link

Enter your roll number as mentioned in your hall ticket

Your Telangana class 10 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the mark sheet and take its printout.

The Telangana government had earlier announced that all students of Class 10 in government, government-aided, and private unaided schools will be promoted without attempting the Board exams this year. Hence, there will be no merit list this time and the TS SSC result 2021 will be declared on the basis of internal assessment. The result is expected to be announced by the State Education Minister at 11.30 am today. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks would be given an opportunity to appear for the Board exam at a later date when the situation is conducive. It must be noted that the education department has decided that no students will be failed this year and that every student will be offered the minimum passing marks.

Earlier, the state government had promoted 53,79,388 students of Classes 1 to 9 to the next classes without examination in view of the pandemic. In the year 2020 as well, the Telangana board had declared the TS SSC results on the basis of internal assessments, after cancelling some papers due to the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed in March. All 5,34,903 students in Telangana were promoted last year.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK