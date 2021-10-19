TSLPRB Admit Card 2021 Released For Asst Public Prosecutor Exam, Check Details Here

TSLPRB Asst Public Prosecutor admit card: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the TSLPRB Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website. The admit card that has been released is for the position of Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2021. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 21, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, 151 candidates will be selected. In order to get more information, candidates will have to visit the official website that is tslprb.in.

The exam will be conducted in offline mode in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. Candidates had to register themselves between August 11, 2021 and September 4, 2021. A total of 3089 applications applied for this recruitment exam. The exam will be conducted for Paper I and Paper II. the duration of the exams will be three hours.

TSLPRB 2021: Important Dates

The registration window was opened on August 11, 2021

The last date to register was September 4, 2021

Admit Card has been released on October 19, 2021

TSLPRB exam will be conducted on October 24, 2021

TSLPRB Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates should visit the official website- tslprb.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Download Hall Ticket."

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in using their Mobile Number and Password

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and take its printout for future use

TSLPRB Admit Card 2021: Instructions that needs to be followed

Candidates will have to enter the examination hall at least 1 hour before the exam starts and they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after the exam starts

Candidates should note that Moblie Phones, Bluetooth devices, Pendrive, Wrist Watches will not be allowed inside the examination hall

Along with admit card candidates will have to carry a valid ID proof and Black or Blue Pen and also a passport size photo

Candidates will have to wear masks, bring their sanitizer, transparent bottle to the examination hall

Candidates are hereby informed that the Paper I exam will be conducted on October 24, 2021. Paper I will be conducted between 10 am and 1 pm. The paper-II exam will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.