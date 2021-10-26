TSLPRB Provisional Key Out For Prelims Exam, Here's Direct Link To Check

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, also known as TSLPRB has uploaded the answer key of prelims exam of the recent recruitment exam. The answer key which has been released is for the exam that aimed to select candidates for the Assistant Public Prosecutor post. All those candidates who registered themselves and appeared for the APP recruitment examination can now check the Preliminary answer key. It has been uploaded on the TSLPRB’s official website that is www.tslprb.in.

To be noted that the written exam for which the provisional answer key has been released was conducted on October 24, 2021. Since the answer key released is provisional, therefore candidates now have an option of raising objections if they want to. The objection raising window is open now and will be closed on October 26, 2021. The steps to check the preliminary answer key and the direct link to check the same have been mentioned here.

“Candidates will be given time till 2pm on 26th October 2021 to submit Objections, if any, on Preliminary Key”, reads the official notice.

TSLPRB APP prelims answer key: Steps to download

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of TSLPRB at www.tslprb.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “TSLPRB Preliminary Key”

Candidates will be redirected to another page that will have the answer key details

Candidates should cross-check the answers, download the key and keep a copy of the same for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the prelims answer key (CLICK HERE)

The examination was held for both Papers i.e., Paper-I Objective type and Paper II Descriptive type. Paper I was started at 10 am and continued till 1 pm. Paper II was started at 2.30 pm and continued till 5.30 pm