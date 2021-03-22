TSPSC Admit Card 2021: TSPSC Releases Admit Card For Non Teaching Staff Recruitment Exam

TSPSC Admit Card: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Non-teaching staff for the Dept of Technical Education. The admit card has been released against the recruitment notification number 07/2020 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the written exam for the above posts can download their TSPSC Admit card 2021 from tspsc.gov.in. Here are more details about the upcoming exam.

TSPSC Admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission, https://tspsc.gov.in/

Head to the ‘What's New Section’ available on the home page.

Click on the link-HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD FOR SPECIAL QUALIFYING TEST FOR NON-TEACHING STAFF OF THE DEPARTMENT OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION NOTIFICATION NO.07/2020,DT: 14/08/2020 available on the homepage.

Soon a new window will open where you will have to key in your login credentials including Employee ID and Date of Birth on the official website.

Download and take the printout of TSPSC Admit Card 2021 for your future reference.

TSPSC 2021 Exam details

On its official website, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has revealed that it is set to conduct the Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT mode) for Non – teaching staff on March 25, 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the written exam can download their admit cards from the official website. Candidates must check the exam pattern and syllabus in the official notification.

Here is a direct link to the TSPC admit card.

More about the TSPSC

According to its official website, the Telangana State Public Service Commission is the youngest Public Service Commission in the country. The relatively newly formed state was part of Hyderabad State earlier, hence it inherited over 400 years of rich tradition and culture of Hyderabad. Earlier candidates were recruited to work in Telangana by the Hyderabad Civil Service Committee which was established by 1919. In 1947 it was revamped to emulate the model of the British Provincial Public Service Commission with a Chairman and Members. Thus the Telangana State Public Service Commission has been endowed with such rich legacy of over 150 years of recruiting young talent through selection process. When the state of Telangana was carved out in 2014, the then Governor of Telangana ESL Narasimhan, constituted the Public Service Commission for the State of Telangana.

Image Source: Shutterstock