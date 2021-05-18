TSPSC Recruitment 2021: Registration Date Extended To May 31 For 127 Sr/Jr Assistant Posts

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has once again extended the deadline of the application window for TSPSC recruitment 2021 that attempts to fill vacancies for the posts of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Typist. Interested and qualified candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts on the official website of TSPSC on or before May 31. The last date for TSPSC recruitment registration was earlier scheduled as May 20 but has now been extended.

TSPSC Recruitment Registration Date Extended to May 31

As per the official notification, TSPSC recruitment 2021 is being conducted to fill up vacancies at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. The notification has also specified that the application forms and their requisite fees will only be accepted via online mode. A detailed explainer regarding how to apply for the posts has been provided as well. Take a look at the TSPSC vacancy details and eligibility criteria -

TSPSC Vacancy & Remuneration

Posts Vacancy Pay Scale Senior Assistant in P.V. Narsimha Rao Veterinary University 15 22,460 - 66,330 Junior Assistant Cum Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Veterinary University 10 16,400 - 49,870 Junior Assistant Cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana 102 16,400 - 49,870

TSPSC Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

A University Degree and a Diploma in Computer Application

OR B.C.A. Degree

OR Degree with Computer Science as one of the elective subjects.

A pass in Govt. Technical Examination in Typewriting English by the Lower Grade.

Age Limit

Minimum Age (18 years): A Candidate should not be born after 01/07/2003

Maximum Age (34 years): A candidate should not be born before 02/07/1987

Application Process

Before applying for the posts, candidates are required to register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the official website of TSPSC. Those who have registered in OTR already must log in to their profile using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth as provided earlier. Following this, candidates can fill the application form provided on the website. After submission of the forms, the candidate must download a copy of the PDF and verify for any mistakes made. The Commission cannot make any corrections to the application forms submitted by the candidates. However, an edit facility may be provided by the Commission before the examination is held, which will be the only opportunity for the candidates to rectify errors made, if any.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK