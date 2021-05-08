TVF Aspirants Finale Episode Out: Students,UPSC Aspirants Share Reviews, Memes, Experience

TVF Aspirants: The final episode of the much-talked-about web series - TVF's Aspirants is out now. All those who have seen the finale episode of TVF Aspirants can not stop themselves from Tweeting about the best moments of the show. The plot of the five-episode web series that revolves around the lives and struggles of four UPSC aspirants has become a hit mainly among the students who are preparing for one of the toughest exams i.e., the UPSC civil services exam.

TVF's Aspirants finale episode out, students and UPSC aspirants share their feedback

TVF Aspirants is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Arunabh Kumar, and Shreyansh Pandey. The first episode was aired on April 7. Ever since its release, students, especially the aspirants of various competitive exams including UPSC have been talking about it on social media platforms. Even the working professionals are finding the story of the web series relatable.

"I found the series very relatable and motivational at the same time. I have been preparing for my UPSC civil services exams and this year it will be my last attempt. As shown in the series, I am also very stressed and afraid of losing this chance as well. However, the story has motivated me a lot," said Abhishek Srivastava, a UPSC aspirant from Bihar.

"The concept of having a 'Plan-B' was very well explained. People think that Plan-B is only for those who fear failure. But, it is about maintaining a balance, as told by Sandeep Bhaiya (a character). I enjoyed watching the series a lot," said another aspirant Satyam.

"I had also attempted for UPSC civil services exams twice, but could not clear it. It was my dream. But, then I continued with my job. Life doesn't stop here. As the series says, we get a lot of other options to lead a happy life if we look at it with a positive approach," said Prachi, who works as a social worker in Delhi.

TVF's Aspirants finale episode out, Twitteratis cannot stop sharing their experiences

The web series can be watched on the TVF app or on the YouTube channel of TVF. Out of all the main characters of the show, Sandeep Bhaiya's character played by Sunny Hinduja has been appreciated the most. With the release of the finale episode of TVF's Aspirant on Saturday, May 8, #UPSC has started trending on Twitter. Here are some reactions and memes shared by people on Twitter.

SKs in life, never change. Keep them close. They make the best of friends. The easy to approach, no ego, little expectations. Very very hard to find!

Tough days will always make you repent taking real life SKs for granted. #tvfaspirants #upsc pic.twitter.com/6Dx5tjQlZb — Aakanksha Singh (@Hallelujah_20) May 8, 2021

#TVFAspirants Every episode had a deep message but the finale was a GEM. #UPSC



Thank you @TheViralFever for existing. pic.twitter.com/6JBVUbla3s — Shubham Pacharne🇮🇳 (@imShubhamP) May 8, 2021

" The Success is worth it when you have people who sacrificed their own dreams & helped you launch towards success still around there with you when you succeed!" - Sandeep Bhaiya from the Aspirants.

Take a bow @TheViralFever#tvfaspirants pic.twitter.com/uDx3tVQlf8 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) May 8, 2021

Everyone expecting Sandeep bhaiya to clear UPSC #tvfaspirants

TVF: pic.twitter.com/yPZ7abo5r3 — Kaushal Chhabra (@KaushalChhabra4) May 8, 2021

Me and homies praying for Sandeep bhaiya's upsc clearance pic.twitter.com/z6KN4vDHKC — ऋतिका (@Vritika385) May 8, 2021

Me getting inspired after seeing aspirants and thinking of becoming IAS ..

Also me after seeing the syllabus:-#tvfaspirants #upsc #Aspirants pic.twitter.com/HBzoTi9YbT — Navneet Arya (@LogiclyiLogical) May 8, 2021