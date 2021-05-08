Last Updated:

TVF Aspirants Finale Episode Out: Students,UPSC Aspirants Share Reviews, Memes, Experience

TVF Aspirants season finale episode has been released today. Students, UPSC aspirants, others share their reviews and best moments of the show on Twitter.

Written By
Nandini Verma
TVF Aspirants

TVF Aspirants/ Instagram


TVF Aspirants: The final episode of the much-talked-about web series - TVF's Aspirants is out now. All those who have seen the finale episode of TVF Aspirants can not stop themselves from Tweeting about the best moments of the show. The plot of the five-episode web series that revolves around the lives and struggles of four UPSC aspirants has become a hit mainly among the students who are preparing for one of the toughest exams i.e., the UPSC civil services exam.

TVF's Aspirants finale episode out, students and UPSC aspirants share their feedback

TVF Aspirants is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Arunabh Kumar, and Shreyansh Pandey. The first episode was aired on April 7. Ever since its release, students, especially the aspirants of various competitive exams including UPSC have been talking about it on social media platforms. Even the working professionals are finding the story of the web series relatable.

"I found the series very relatable and motivational at the same time. I have been preparing for my UPSC civil services exams and this year it will be my last attempt. As shown in the series, I am also very stressed and afraid of losing this chance as well. However, the story has motivated me a lot," said Abhishek Srivastava, a UPSC aspirant from Bihar. 

"The concept of having a 'Plan-B' was very well explained. People think that Plan-B is only for those who fear failure. But, it is about maintaining a balance, as told by Sandeep Bhaiya (a character).  I enjoyed watching the series a lot," said another aspirant Satyam. 

READ | Who is Sandeep Bhaiya on 'TVF's Aspirants'? All you need to know about Sunny Hinduja

"I had also attempted for UPSC civil services exams twice, but could not clear it. It was my dream. But, then I continued with my job. Life doesn't stop here. As the series says, we get a lot of other options to lead a happy life if we look at it with a positive approach," said Prachi, who works as a social worker in Delhi. 

READ | TVF Aspirants review: Netizens hail the web series as 'real, emotional & inspiring'

TVF's Aspirants finale episode out, Twitteratis cannot stop sharing their experiences

The web series can be watched on the TVF app or on the YouTube channel of TVF. Out of all the main characters of the show, Sandeep Bhaiya's character played by Sunny Hinduja has been appreciated the most. With the release of the finale episode of TVF's Aspirant on Saturday, May 8, #UPSC has started trending on Twitter. Here are some reactions and memes shared by people on Twitter. 

READ | TVF's 'Aspirants' episode 5 release date: When is the finale episode airing?

 

READ | UPSC Eligibility criteria 2021: Attempts, age and qualification details of UPSC 2021
READ | UPSC civil services interview dates out; flight ticket fares to be reimbursed due to COVID
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND