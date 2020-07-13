UBES 2020: Uttarakhand Sanskrit Education Board Exams To Begin From July 20

Uttarakhand Sanskrit Education Board, USEB has announced that its board examinations will be conducted from July 20 to July 23, 2020. The Board secretary had released the official notification on July 11 and the exams would be conducted in two shifts for all the days. While most boards across the nation have either postponed or cancelled their examinations amid the risk of coronavirus spread, Uttarakhand Sanskrit Education Board will conduct its examinations while keeping in mind the social distancing guidelines.

The guidelines put forth by the Board include students to wear facemasks and placing sanitizers and thermal screenings at entrances. UBSE had even conducted the remaining examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 from June 20 and reportedly the board’s education secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram conducted a video conference with the district officials to decide the exam dates. The final decision was taken while considering the heavy rainfall that occurs towards the June end in the state, every year which might have caused difficulties for students to give exams.

However, the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are due by the board and there has also been no official declaration as to when it might be revealed. According to media reports, the evaluation of the answer sheets is expected to be completed by July 15.

CBSE results declared

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE result 2020 on July 13. The passing percentage for the students was 88.78 per cent for Class 12 students which saw a slight increase than that of 2019. The results were announced on the official website of the board. As per the official statements by the CBSE board, Trivandrum witnessed the maximum passing percentage in the country as 97 per cent of the total students, passed. Bengaluru came in second and Chennai was third. The three States recorded 97.67 per cent, 97.05 per cent, and 96.17 per cent CBSE pass per cent 2020 respectively.

