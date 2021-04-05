UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 Released At Ubtersn.in; Check How To Download Here

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education released the UBTER Staff Nurse admit card 2021 on April 5. The candidates were eagerly waiting to get an update about the UBTER admit card 2021. The wait is now finally over as the admit cards have been released by the Uttarakhand Board. The admit cards have been released at the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education at ubter.in and ubtersn.in. Candidates can now go to the above-mentioned websites and do the UBTER 2021 admit card download for the written test of Staff Nurse (Group C). Here is a look at everything you need to know about the UBTER Staff Nurse admit card 2021.

UBTER Staff Nurse admit card 2021 released

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education released the UBTER Staff Nurse admit card 2021 today at 5 PM. The Staff Nurse exam is scheduled to take place later this month on April 18, 2021. The exam will be held on Sunday from 10 AM to 1 PM. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the written examination can download their UBTER admit card 2021 by using their registration number and date of birth. Candidates are advised to download their UBTER 2021 admit cards for the exam as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems.

For the direct link to download Staff Nurse admit card, click HERE

The admit card will be having details about the candidate and the exam. The written examination is for the recruitment of 1238 posts of Staff Nurse. Out of the total posts, 990 posts are reserved for female candidates while 248 posts are for male candidates under various categories. The exam will be consisting of two papers with 200 objective questions. Each right answer carries one mark while a wrong answer will cause a deduction of 0.25 marks. Answer key for the examination will be released on the official website ubter.in after the examination is conducted. Here is a look at the official advertisement for the Staff Nurse posts and how to do the UBTER Staff Nurse admit card 2021 download.

See the official advertisement HERE

How to download UBTER Staff Nurse admit card 2021?

Go to the official website for the Staff Nurse exam at ubtersn.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads as, “Click here to Download Admit Card” and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the login details required like registration number, date of birth and roll number.

Cross-check the details once and click on search.

Your UBTER admit card 2021 for Staff Nurse will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education at ubter.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the UBTER 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock